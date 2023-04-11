ADVERTISEMENT

Laxman Savadi breaks down at Athani meeting

April 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Laxman Savadi was addressing an Adi Banajiga meeting in Athani when, amid tears, he said: “I feel very sad.” | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi burst into tears during a meeting of his followers in Athani on Tuesday.

At a meeting of Adi Banajiga community leaders, Mr. Savadi said that he was extremely hurt to see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai say that he will not be given party ticket for the Assembly election this year.

“Mr. Bommai is my dear friend. I felt very sad,” he said, amid tears.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senior leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar promised in 2019 that I will get BJP ticket from Athani for the 2023 polls. I am not lying. I challenge them to swear in front of Manjunatha Swamy in Dharmasthala and deny my claim,” he said.

“I have come here to seek your opinion about my political future. If you say I should contest, I will do so. Or else, I will stay at home,” he said.

“There is still time for the BJP to reconsider its decision. It should not lose loyal party workers,” he said.

“I had two political gurus. My first political guru Ananth Kumar died. I would like to thank him in his absence. I have another guru. I am going away from him. I seek his apology,” Mr. Savadi said.

“Now, I will go before the people’s court. I will accept their verdict. I have been holding meetings of various communities. My political decisions are like monsoon winds. It can rain anytime,” he said.

He said that the BJP high command did not intimate its decision to him nor has Mr. Bommai reached out to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US