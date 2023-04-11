Laxman Savadi breaks down at Athani meeting

April 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi burst into tears during a meeting of his followers in Athani on Tuesday.

At a meeting of Adi Banajiga community leaders, Mr. Savadi said that he was extremely hurt to see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai say that he will not be given party ticket for the Assembly election this year.

“Mr. Bommai is my dear friend. I felt very sad,” he said, amid tears.

“Senior leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar promised in 2019 that I will get BJP ticket from Athani for the 2023 polls. I am not lying. I challenge them to swear in front of Manjunatha Swamy in Dharmasthala and deny my claim,” he said.

“I have come here to seek your opinion about my political future. If you say I should contest, I will do so. Or else, I will stay at home,” he said.

“There is still time for the BJP to reconsider its decision. It should not lose loyal party workers,” he said.

“I had two political gurus. My first political guru Ananth Kumar died. I would like to thank him in his absence. I have another guru. I am going away from him. I seek his apology,” Mr. Savadi said.

“Now, I will go before the people’s court. I will accept their verdict. I have been holding meetings of various communities. My political decisions are like monsoon winds. It can rain anytime,” he said.

He said that the BJP high command did not intimate its decision to him nor has Mr. Bommai reached out to him.