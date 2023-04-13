Laxman Savadi announces that he will resign from membership of Legislative Council, party today

April 13, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP MLC Laxman Savadi announced in Athani on Thursday that he will resign from the membership of the Legislative Council and the party at the BJP State Headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday.

He will visit the party office in the morning and submit resignation to the post of State unit vice-president and the party primary membership. He will meet Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti in the afternoon and submit his resignation.

At a crowded rally of his supporters, Mr. Savadi announced that he is leaving the BJP after he was humiliated by various leaders over several years. “I am not leaving just because the party did not give me ticket in the Assembly polls. I am quitting because I cannot suffer insults any longer,” he said.

“I silently suffered all those insults as I had great regard for the BJP. I considered BJP as my mother and thought that one day the mother will console her son. But that did not happen. That is why, I am saying today that I am not quitting the BJP. Some leaders have kicked me out,” he said.

He listed at least 10 occasions on which he felt insulted. “All the Deputy Chief Ministers before me had got the police guard of honour. But it was cancelled when I became Deputy Chief Minister. The State government also cancelled several ceremonial honours for me,” he said.

Mr. Savadi said that some BJP leaders had conspired to defeat him during the Legislative Council polls. The BJP has 126 votes. But some leaders connived with the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate and engineered cross-voting of some legislators, he added.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had warned of this even before the results were announced, he said. He said that he won the Council polls as the Congress leaders had refrained from voting.

Mr. Savadi said that he had been insulted by some BJP office-bearers during the recent Vijay Sankalp Yatre election campaign. “I was not invited to share the stage with national level leaders at the party rally in Davangere,” he said.

“What is more, a party general secretary asked me to vacate my seat on the stage and directed me to go and sit among the audience at another rally. With great efforts, I had ensured the victory of Sharanu Salagar, MLA from Basavakalyan. He invited me to the party rally in Basavakalyan and sent me a private helicopter to pick me up. But some party leaders asked me not to go. That was very humiliating,” he said.

He also said that if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had tried to protect him, he could have. “But he did not do that. The Chief Minister did not insist that I should get ticket. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also did not try to get me ticket,” he said.

Earlier, he told journalists that he had great respect for national organising general secretary B.L. Santosh, who he considered his guru. “I have not called him to tell him that I am leaving the BJP. I have not spoken to him this time, as I would have to follow his instructions then,” he said.