Kundapura Congress candidate puts his income at ₹ 1.37 crore

April 15, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

M. Dinesh Hegde, 53, the Congress candidate from Kundapura Assembly constituency in Udupi district, has declared his income as ₹ 1.37 crore for the year 2021-22. He has immovable assets worth ₹ 2.15 crore and movable assets worth ₹ 8.38 crore.

In the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers on April 13, Mr. Hegde, a civil contractor and agriculturist, has mentioned about his 14 bank accounts, which includes his two accounts in Union Bank of India which has balance of ₹ 1.01 crore and ₹ 1.27 crore.

Of the other movable properties he has declared include about possession of two cars, three tippers, a paver finisher, an asphalt tank dryer unit, an earth mover and a plant machinery. Among the immovable properties include ₹ 1.45 crore worth agriculture land, ₹ 55 lakh worth non-agriculture land and, a house worth ₹ 15 lakh. He has declared liabilities amounting to ₹ 4.97 crore.

Income of Mr. Hegde’s wife Deepika Hegde, who runs granite crushing industry, for 2021-22 has been declared as ₹ 12.93 lakh. She has movable assets worth ₹ 1.43 crore and ₹ 68.5 lakh worth immovable assets. Her liability has been put at ₹ 29.53 lakh., Mr. Hegde declared.

