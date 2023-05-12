HamberMenu
Kundagol Independent candidate stabbed

May 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An Independent candidate of Kundagol Assembly constituency has sustained injuries after being stabbed by an old acquaintance during a quarrel in Hubballi on Friday.

The injured Manjunath Totager has been rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. According to the police, the incident took place at the residence of Sunil Kode, when Manjunath had gone there to discuss an issue with him and Sunil allegedly stabbed him.

A resident of Unakal in Hubballi, Manjunath contested as Independent in the election to Kundagol Assembly Constituency, the polling for which was held on May 10.

