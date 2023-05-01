Kumaraswamy to become CM again as JD(S) will get majority, says Deve Gowda

May 01, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Janata Dal(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said here on Monday, May 1, that his son H.D. Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister again as his party will get full majority in the upcoming elections.

Addressing press persons at Surathkal, Mr. Gowda said that the development works done by Mr. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister earlier, and the projects implemented by Mr. Deve Gowda as the Prime Minister will help the party to get majority in the next week’s election.

He said that in 2018, it was at the instance of Congress that the Janata Dal (S) led coalition government was formed and Mr. Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are now paying the price for the fall of the coalition-government led by Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Gowda said that Mr. Kumaraswamy, as the Chief Minister, had demonstrated the way how promises made to people can be effectively implemented. “I am not exaggerating. Kumaraswamy is the lone Chief Minister in the country who has waived farm loans to a large extent,” he said and added that Mr. Kumaraswamy addressed needs of all communities.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy’s works speak. There is no need for any guarantee card,” he said referring to six guarantees announced by the Congress. Mr. Deve Gowda said that it was Janata Dal(S) that provided 4% reservation to Muslims and also reservation to Valmiki Samaj. It was during his term as the Prime Minister that the issue of hoisting of national flag at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi was resolved.

Stating that the Women’s Reservation Bill is pending in the Lok Sabha, he said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so concerned of empowerment of women, he should ensure that the Bill is passed the Lok Sabha.

It was with a bad intention that a Congress leader denied ticket to B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA from Mangaluru City North, to contest on the Congress ticket from the Mangaluru City North Constituency. “Seeing his (Mr. Bava’s) work in the constituency and his popularity in the area, I decided to field him from the same constituency from the Janata Dal (Secular) in this election,” Mr. Deve Gowda said.