ADVERTISEMENT

KSRDPRU Voter Literacy Society takes up awareness campaign in a few villages of Gadag district

April 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Voter Literacy Society of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University during an awareness jatha in Gadag district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With an intention of making people aware of the significance of their voting rights, the Voter Literacy Society of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) took out an awareness jatha in a few villages of Gadag district on Monday.

Flagging off the campaign, Vice-Chancellor of KSRDPRU Vishnukanta Chatapally said that ensuring 100% polling will facilitate building a strong democracy.

“People should exercise their Constitutional right of voting and participate in the election process without fail. Especially, youths should participate in the election process in more numbers and contribute towards strengthening the democracy further. They should also sensitise and motivate others to participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chatapally said that the main objective of the campaign is to reach out to more people and sensitise them about their rights and the significance of their votes.

Starting from Kalasapur village, the voter awareness campaign covered various localities and concluded in Nagavi village.

During the campaign, the participants held placards elaborating the significance of voting and secrecy of voting. Slogans like votes are not on sale and others too were displayed and also raised during the jatha.

Along with students, KSRDPRU teachers Praveen Ankalkoti, Sridhar Hadimani, Santosh, Sanganagouda, Prakash Machenahalli and others led the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US