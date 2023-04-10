KSRDPRU Voter Literacy Society takes up awareness campaign in a few villages of Gadag district

April 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With an intention of making people aware of the significance of their voting rights, the Voter Literacy Society of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) took out an awareness jatha in a few villages of Gadag district on Monday.

Flagging off the campaign, Vice-Chancellor of KSRDPRU Vishnukanta Chatapally said that ensuring 100% polling will facilitate building a strong democracy.

“People should exercise their Constitutional right of voting and participate in the election process without fail. Especially, youths should participate in the election process in more numbers and contribute towards strengthening the democracy further. They should also sensitise and motivate others to participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Mr. Chatapally said that the main objective of the campaign is to reach out to more people and sensitise them about their rights and the significance of their votes.

Starting from Kalasapur village, the voter awareness campaign covered various localities and concluded in Nagavi village.

During the campaign, the participants held placards elaborating the significance of voting and secrecy of voting. Slogans like votes are not on sale and others too were displayed and also raised during the jatha.

Along with students, KSRDPRU teachers Praveen Ankalkoti, Sridhar Hadimani, Santosh, Sanganagouda, Prakash Machenahalli and others led the campaign.

