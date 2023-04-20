April 20, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP has nominated Channabasappa, leader of the ruling party in Shivamogga City Corporation, as its candidate for the Shivamogga Assembly constituency. Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who now represents the constituency in the Assembly, has retired from electoral politics.

Channabasappa, a Lingayat leader, has been elected to the corporation four times. He served as general secretary of the BJP’s district unit. He is considered a supporter of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

Channabasappa will file his nomination papers on April 20.

The Congress has nominated H.C. Yogesh, also a corporator, for the seat. The JD(S) candidate is Ayanur Manjunath who resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Council and the BJP to contest the Assembly elections.

