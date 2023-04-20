ADVERTISEMENT

K.S. Eshwarappa’s family out of Karnataka Assembly elections as BJP nominates Channabasappa for Shivamogga seat

April 20, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Channabasappa, a Lingayat leader, has been elected to the Shivamogga City Corporation four times

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Shivamogga MLA K. S. Eshwarappa (2nd from left) with S. N. Channabasappa (2nd from right) who got the BJP ticket from the seat for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

BJP has nominated Channabasappa, leader of the ruling party in Shivamogga City Corporation, as its candidate for the Shivamogga Assembly constituency. Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who now represents the constituency in the Assembly, has retired from electoral politics.

Supporters greet BJP candidate for Shivamogga
Channabasappa, a Lingayat leader, has been elected to the corporation four times. He served as general secretary of the BJP’s district unit. He is considered a supporter of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

Channabasappa will file his nomination papers on April 20.

Also ReadShivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa asks Jagadish Shettar to reconsider decision to join Congress

The Congress has nominated H.C. Yogesh, also a corporator, for the seat. The JD(S) candidate is Ayanur Manjunath who resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Council and the BJP to contest the Assembly elections.

