K.S. Eshwarappa to get bigger post, says BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai

April 27, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

K. Annamalai, co-in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, said Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa had a good relationship with Tamil Nadu. He often visits temples in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa (wearing blue vest) with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai (greeting audience) at a campaign meeting in Shivamogga for the Karnataka Assembly elections, on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

K. Annamalai, co-in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, believes that former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who retired from electoral politics, will get a suitable position at the national level.

Speaking at a campaign meeting of Tamilians in Shivamogga on April 27, Mr. Annamalai, who is also chief of the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu, said, “All these years, Mr. Eshwarappa played the role of Arjuna in building the party. Now, he has taken up the role of Bheeshmacharya. He has become a role model for party workers across India. A very high position is waiting for him. He will play an important role at the national level in the coming days.”

The former IPS officer said he had been doing in Tamil Nadu what Mr Eshwarappa did in Karnataka to build the party over several decades. He took retirement from electoral politics to pave the way for new faces.

“Normally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not call anyone in the morning. He is Vishwa Guru. He will be thinking about happenings in the U.S., the Ukraine-Russia war, or the developments in Sudan. But his taking time to call Mr Eshwarappa over the phone and express his appreciation for his decision is not a simple thing”, he said.

Mr. Annamalai said Mr Eshwarappa had a good relationship with Tamil Nadu. He often visits temples in Tamil Nadu. “People should support the BJP candidate in Shivamogga — S.N. Channabasappa — and with that, they should thank Mr Eshwarappa for his contribution to the city,” he said.

In his address, Mr Eshwarappa said the BJP government always had a good relationship with the neighbouring Tamil Nadu government. During B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as CM, Sarvagna’s statue was installed in Chennai, and Tiruvalluvar’s statue was installed in Bengaluru. “Such gestures stopped incidents of violence over the Cauvery tiver dispute and other issues,” he said.

BJP candidate S.N. Channabasappa, office-bearers of the BJP’s city unit, and representatives of Tamil residents of the city attended the programme.

