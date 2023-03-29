KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar ‘openly calling’ BJP MLAs to join Congress, says CM Bommai

March 29, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday lashed out Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar for “openly calling BJP MLAs” to join the Congress and assuring ticket in the second list of candidates in 100 constituencies.

Replying to a question, Mr. Bommai said, “As per my information, Mr Shivakumar is calling our MLAS over phone and guaranteeing them Congress ticket in the second list of 100 constituencies. This shows the Congress situation in Karnataka.”

The Congress has announced the first list of candidates to 124 constituencies. Another list is expected to be announced before April 1, sources in the Congress party said.

On internal reservation

The Chief Minister also hit out at the Karnataka Congress leaders for “feeding wrong information” on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in Karnataka. Unable to digest the social justice done to every community, Mr. Bommai alleged, the Congress leaders have been “instigating people” on the eve of elections and “sponsoring protests.”

The BJP government has not removed Banjaras (Lambanis), Bhovi, Korcha, and Korma from the SC list. But the Congress leaders have been providing wrong information on internal reservation in the SCs and misleading the public, the chief minister claimed.

Some members of the Banjara community staged a protest in Shivamogga on Monday and Tuesday against internal reservation decided by Karnataka Cabinet and sent to the Centre for approval. The BJP has alleged that the Opposition Congress “sponsored” the agitation in the district.

On poll expectations, he said the BJP had done all surveys and the party would come to power on its own. The parliamentary board meeting would be held soon and after that the list of candidates would be announced, he said.

Modi set to visit Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Mysuru on April 9 to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and showcase the country’s conservation success globally, he said. Project Tiger was launched in 1973.

According to sources, Mr. Modi will also release the latest tiger census data on the occasion.