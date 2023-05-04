HamberMenu
KPCC complains to EC against PM for seeking votes in the name of religion

‘We are examining it,’ says Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka

May 04, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has complained to the Election Commission demanding appropriate orders refraining Prime Minister Narendra Modi from using the names of Hindu gods/goddesses in election rallies to seek votes. The party has also filed a complaint against the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who allegedly burnt the Congress manifesto.

In the complaint, filed by a group of KPCC members, led by KPCC legal cell president S.A. Ahmed, the party has said votes cannot be sought on the basis of caste and religion. “However, the Prime Minister used the names of Hindu deities in his election rally. In the context of the Bajrang Dal ban raised by the Opposition party, the Prime Minister has appealed to people to press the EVM button by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali.’ This is a clear violation of the Election Code of Conduct. Also, the Prime Minister is misusing his constitutional post and public money for election campaign rallies. Therefore, the Prime Minister should be refrained from making statements leading to the provocation of people thus resulting in breach of public peace,” stated the complaint.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said he has received the complaint. “We will examine and take necessary action as per law,” he said.

