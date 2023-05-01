ADVERTISEMENT

Kodagu: A novel way to spread the message of voting

May 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The words ‘I Vote’ were created using mobile flashlights at General Thimmaiah Stadium in Madikeri on April 30, 2023, Sunday evening, to create voter awareness by the SVEEP committee. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With only a few days left for the elections, novel campaigns are being launched to make an impact on the voters to turn up to the polling booths and cast their votes on May 10.

One such campaign was held in Madikeri by the Kodagu SVEEP Committee where hundreds of people, using mobile phone flashlights, created words ‘I Vote’, on Sunday evening at General Thimmaiah Stadium.   

Despite the threat of rain, people gathered at the stadium to spread the message the importance of voting using their mobile phones. Switching on their mobile flashlights, they created ‘I Vote’ words and later waved the phones with the flashlights on with a pledge to ensure they vote and others also vote in the coming elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a joint initiative of Kodagu SVEEP Committee, Madikeri Rotary Club, Rotary Misty Hills, and Rotary Woods, along with other organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer B.C. Satish gave a call for voting without fail on May 10.  “Everyone must vote,” he said.

The district administration has identified polling booths that reported low voter turnout on Kodagu and those booths were getting the focus with drives being carried out for increasing voting percentage.

Kodagu SVEEP Icon Basavaraj Badiger and team presented a musical programme where his daughters, including the winner of a music reality show, Pragathi Badiger, and her sisters Pratiksha Badiger and Triveni Badiger presented a programme. Songs by the members of Madikeri taluk Janapada Parishat also drew the attention of the participants.

SVEEP Icons K. Ravi Muthappa and S.K. Eshwari also spoke on the importance of voting. On behalf of Rotary Club, Anil H.T. and Madikeri Chamber of Commerce and Industry M. Dhananjay oversaw the drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US