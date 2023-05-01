HamberMenu
Kodagu: A novel way to spread the message of voting

May 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA MYSURU 01/05/2023: I Vote was created using mobile flashlights at General Thimmaiah Stadium in Madikeri on Sunday to create voter awareness by the SVEEP committee.

KARNATAKA MYSURU 01/05/2023: I Vote was created using mobile flashlights at General Thimmaiah Stadium in Madikeri on Sunday to create voter awareness by the SVEEP committee. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With only a few days left for the elections, novel campaigns are being launched to make an impact on the voters to turn up to the polling booths and cast their votes on May 10.

One such campaign was held in Madikeri by the Kodagu SVEEP Committee where hundreds of people, using mobile phone flashlights, created words ‘I Vote’, on Sunday evening at General Thimmaiah Stadium.   

Despite the threat of rain, people gathered at the stadium to spread the message the importance of voting using their mobile phones. Switching on their mobile flashlights, they created ‘I Vote’ words and later waved the phones with the flashlights on with a pledge to ensure they vote and others also vote in the coming elections.

This is a joint initiative of Kodagu SVEEP Committee, Madikeri Rotary Club, Rotary Misty Hills, and Rotary Woods, along with other organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer B.C. Satish gave a call for voting without fail on May 10.  “Everyone must vote,” he said.

The district administration has identified polling booths that reported low voter turnout on Kodagu and those booths were getting the focus with drives being carried out for increasing voting percentage.

Kodagu SVEEP Icon Basavaraj Badiger and team presented a musical programme where his daughters, including the winner of a music reality show, Pragathi Badiger, and her sisters Pratiksha Badiger and Triveni Badiger presented a programme. Songs by the members of Madikeri taluk Janapada Parishat also drew the attention of the participants.

SVEEP Icons K. Ravi Muthappa and S.K. Eshwari also spoke on the importance of voting. On behalf of Rotary Club, Anil H.T. and Madikeri Chamber of Commerce and Industry M. Dhananjay oversaw the drive.

