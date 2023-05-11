Kittur Karnataka sees marginal increase in polling percentage

May 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The various measures adapted by the SVEEP committees across Kittur Karnataka region to sensitise the voters on significance of exercising their franchise have resulted in bringing about a marginal increase in the polling percentage when compared to 2018.

The seven districts of Kittur Karnataka namely Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Uttar Kannada district recorded an average polling percentage of 76.03 as per the provisional data provided by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. In the 2018 Assembly elections, this region recorded a polling percentage of 75.28, which means there is a marginal increase of less than 1% (0.75%).

Among districts of the region, Uttar Kannada has seen a slight decline by recording polling percentage of 77.92. It was 78.51% polling in 2018. And among them, Dharwad district has seen a jump of over 2% in polling percentage. Compared to 71.34% polling recorded in 2018, Dharwad has recorded 73.45% polling this time.

In 2018, Belagavi district recorded a polling percentage of 76.16% and it has increased to 76.95% this time.

Similarly in Haveri, the polling percentage has increased from 80.85% to 81.50% in 2023; in Gadag from 75.34% to 75.61%; in Bagalkot from 75.30% to 75.92%; in Vijayapura from 69.90% to 71.34%.

In Central Karnataka

In the two districts of Central Karnataka, while Davangere has witnessed an increase, Chitradurga has recorded lesser polling percentage.

In 2018, Davanagere had recorded a polling percentage of 75.67% and this year it has increased to 78.12%. However in Chitradurga which recorded 81.31% in 2018, it has decreased to 81.18% this year.