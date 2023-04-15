Kin of Yediyurappa among candidates in JD(S) third list

April 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after releasing its second list of 50 candidates, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday released another list of six. Among those who got the party ticket were N.R. Santhosh, a relative of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, from Arsikere, the former BJP legislator Bharathi Shankar from Varuna, and the former Minister and BJP leader A.B. Maalakaraddy from Yadgir.

All the three were denied the ticket by the BJP. Mr. Santhosh, a close relative of Mr. Yediyurappa, was also the key figure in ‘Operation Lotus’ in 2019 where he figured prominently in shifting rebel legislators from the Congress and the JD(S) to a Mumbai hotel. He had been hopeful of the BJP ticket from Arsikeere, but was denied.

Changing candidate

While the party had earlier announced Banavara Ashok as its candidate, replacing incumbent legislator K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, now Mr. Ashok has been replaced by Mr. Santhosh. On Saturday, the former Prime Minister and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda intervened in the matter, and brought about a compromise between Mr. Santhoh and Mr. Ashok at his residence, paving the way for the party to announce the name of the former.

Dr. Maalakaraddy had also been seeking the ticket for his daughter in the Congress this time even as he sought the BJP ticket. He has been named from Yadgir. Dr. Bharathi Shankar was elected as the BJP MLA in T. Narsipur (SC) constituency in 1999. He will take on the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress candidate, and Housing Minister V. Somanna, the BJP nominee. Dr. Bharathi Shankar replaces Abhishek, who had been earlier named by the JD(S).

The others named include two-time Congress MLC Raghu Achar, who joined the JD(S) on Friday. He has been named for the Chitradurga seat. The former Congress leader Devaraj Patil has been named as the JD(S) candidate for Bagalkot.

Poll promises released

The former Prime Minister released the party’s 12 poll promises on Friday at his residence in Padmanabhanagar here in the presence of JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim and former Chief Ministe H.D. Kumaraswmay .

The promises include Matrushree and women empowerment programmes, including waiver of loans of women self-help groups and five free cylinders a year, and enhancement of widow pension. It also announced Raitha Chaitanya, Vikalachetanara Asare, and an increase in the incentive for lawyers. It also made a slew of promises on education and health and for police personnel, religious minorities, the Scheduled Castes, and youth empowerment.

Mr. Gowda said the party would be releasing the manifesto later. “Mr. Kumaraswamy will be releasing the names for the rest of the constituencies in consultation with Mr. Ibrahim. There is no problem in identification of candidates.”

Mr. Gowda also spoke about the reservation confusion in the State. He recalled that due to his work, the Valmikis were included in the ST list. Though Havanur commission identified rural Vokkaligas as most backward and gave 9% reservation, he said that he ensured the distribution of 4% quota to Muslims, 1% to most backward communities, and 4% to Vokkaligas. “I have been fair to all communities,” he said.