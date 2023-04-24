Kharge seeks 150 seats for Congress to avoid ‘poaching’ by BJP

April 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people to bring the Congress to power with more than the required number of seats to “avoid poaching of MLAs” and ensure a stable government.

Addressing a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, Mr. Kharge said the party would require 113 seats to form the government. However, there had been many incidents of “poaching MLAs” which makes them wary.

In other States

“There were incidents of poaching MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and other States. In Karnataka too, the BJP formed the government by taking away our MLAs. We have to be careful. But, if we get 150 seats, we can have a stable government. There will be no question of any leader threatening or blackmailing to leave the party with a group,” he said.

Referring to allegations of corruption against the BJP government in the State, Mr. Kharge said the contractors’ association had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 40% commission in government works. Aided institutions and religious institutions also complained of corruption. “But the Prime Minister remained silent about the allegations. If any minor issue came to light in other places, all government agencies would conduct raids and make arrests. In some instances, the tainted leaders joined the BJP and came out clean,” he commented.

Further, he said the BJP government at the centre did not give any new projects or a new public sector unit for the State. The PM came here to inaugurate widened roads. “The State got many railway lines, including Kaur-Chikkamagaluru, when the Congress was in power at the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Kharge appealed to the voters to support the Congress, considering the party’s assurances. If elected, the party would fulfil the four major promises in the first Cabinet meeting itself. The public would get free power for up to 200 units a month under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Women members of the family get financial assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Each family will get 10 kg of rice, and unemployed youths will get benefits under Yuva Nidhi, he said.

Leaders of the Congress and party candidates were present at the press conference.

‘Chikkamagaluru is lucky for party’

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said he started his election campaign in the Chikkamagaluru district because the district was “lucky” for the party.

Mr. Kharge said during Indira Gandhi’s election in Chikkamagaluru, he was made in-charge of an area in the Belthangadi Assembly constituency. He camped there for a month and campaigned for the party. “That election later changed the scenario for the party across the country. We could come back to power at the Centre in 1980. Chikkamagaluru is lucky for us. Hence, I am beginning my campaign here,” he said.