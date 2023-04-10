ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge is concerned only about bringing the party to power, says DKS

April 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

“There has been a complaint in the past that M. Mallikarjun Kharge was denied the Chief Minister’s post. However, he now wants the party to come to power,” said D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, said in Sringeri on Monday.

Answering a journalist’s question on speculations that he brought up the name of Mr. Kharge being “in the race for the Chief Minister’s post” only because he was opposed to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah staking claim, Mr. Shivakumar said the former was a senior leader and had not sought the CM’s post.

“Mr. Kharge is concerned only about bringing the party to power. There has been a complaint that he was denied the post in the past. Finally, we will all follow the party’s decision. I, Mr. Kharge, Mr. Siddaramaiah and all others will listen to the party’s decision. First we have to bring the party to power,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar on Saturday had said he looked forward to work under Mr. Kharge, if the latter becomes the Chief Minister. This had raised eyebrows in political circles.

Mr. Shivakumar said he visited Sringeri to take the blessings of Sharada Peetha. “This peetha blessed Indira Gandhi. I came here to seek her blessings,” he said.

