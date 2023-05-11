Kateel thanks people for enabling peaceful polls

May 11, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday thanked the people of the State for cooperating to conduct the Assembly polls peacefully.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Kateel, who is also Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, said that the officials have also worked hard for conducting the polls in an organised way.

He said that he is also thanking the BJP workers for toiling day and night.

Mr. Kateel voted at Booth No. 90 at St. Aloysius English Medium Higher Primary School at Urwa in the city at about 8.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP’s Mangaluru City South candidate and MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath voted at Booth No. 82 in government higher primary school at Gandhinagara at 8 a.m. The party’s Mangaluru City North candidate and MLA Y. Bharat Shetty voted in Booth No. 132 in Karnataka Polytechnic at Kadri at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT