Kateel accuses Congress of turning State into ‘Goonda Raj’

May 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the alleged post-poll attack on BJP workers in Hoskote, party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that the Congress, which won the Assembly polls, was “turning Karnataka into a Goonda Raj.”

Speaking to media persons after visiting the house of BJP worker Krishnappa, who was killed, Mr. Kateel alleged that the Congress was instigating violence after winning the polls. 

He alleged that the Congress workers had killed Krishnappa of Shettihalli because he opposed bursting of crackers near his house by those indulging in victory celebrations. Apart from killing him, they had also assaulted his wife and son, he alleged. 

Mr. Kateel warned that the BJP would take up a fight throughout the State against such acts if recur. “We are not afraid of such revengeful episodes. We have faced such situations earlier too and we will face them now too,” he said. 

He demanded that compensation should be provided to the victims of post-poll violence. 

Former Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and N. Nagaraju (MTB), and MLC Keshavprasad were present during the visit. 

