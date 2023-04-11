HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka polls: Deve Gowda will take final decision on Hassan seat, says Revanna

April 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: File photo

Senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, who wants to field his wife Bhavani Revanna for the Hassan seat, on Tuesday reiterated that he would go by his father and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda’s decision on this issue.

Speaking to presspersons at Anekere in Channarayapatna taluk, Mr. Revanna said Mr. Deve Gowda has known Hassan district for the last 60 years. He would take the final decision, and everyone would accept it. He also ruled out the possibility of him contesting for two seats - Holenarasipur and Hassan. “The people of Holenarasipur have looked after me very well. There is no question of leaving the constituency,” he said.

Asked to comment on party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s choice of ‘an ordinary worker’ as a candidate for Hassan, Mr. Revanna said a person who had never been benefited by the party could be an ‘ordinary worker’. He was suggesting that H.P. Swaroop, who Mr. Kumaraswamy wants to field for Hassan, had enjoyed power in the past as a ZP member and vice-president of Hassan ZP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanna’s son and MLC Suraj Revanna also claimed ignorance over the definition of ‘an ordinary worker’. “I don’t know who is an ordinary worker,” he quipped.

The Deve Gowda family has been divided over finalising a candidate for Hassan. While Mr. Kumaraswamy is in favour of Mr. Swaroop, son for former MLA H.S. Prakash, Mr. Revanna’s family wants ticket for Ms. Bhavani.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / election / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.