Karnataka polls: Deve Gowda will take final decision on Hassan seat, says Revanna

April 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Hassan

Senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, who wants to field his wife Bhavani Revanna for the Hassan seat, on Tuesday reiterated that he would go by his father and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda’s decision on this issue.

Speaking to presspersons at Anekere in Channarayapatna taluk, Mr. Revanna said Mr. Deve Gowda has known Hassan district for the last 60 years. He would take the final decision, and everyone would accept it. He also ruled out the possibility of him contesting for two seats - Holenarasipur and Hassan. “The people of Holenarasipur have looked after me very well. There is no question of leaving the constituency,” he said.

Asked to comment on party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s choice of ‘an ordinary worker’ as a candidate for Hassan, Mr. Revanna said a person who had never been benefited by the party could be an ‘ordinary worker’. He was suggesting that H.P. Swaroop, who Mr. Kumaraswamy wants to field for Hassan, had enjoyed power in the past as a ZP member and vice-president of Hassan ZP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanna’s son and MLC Suraj Revanna also claimed ignorance over the definition of ‘an ordinary worker’. “I don’t know who is an ordinary worker,” he quipped.

The Deve Gowda family has been divided over finalising a candidate for Hassan. While Mr. Kumaraswamy is in favour of Mr. Swaroop, son for former MLA H.S. Prakash, Mr. Revanna’s family wants ticket for Ms. Bhavani.