ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court to hear PIL against roadshows by political parties

May 05, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The petitioner has also sought a direction from the court to restrict or control any political rally after the declaration of results of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters during a roadshow in Bengaluru on April 29, 2023. Mr Modi is scheduled to lead roadshows in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7, 2023.

The High Court of Karnataka has taken up for urgent hearing a PIL petition seeking directions to the authorities not to allow road shows by any political parties, including the proposed road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7, that would result in traffic jams and cause hardship to citizens.

The petition was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate N.P. Amrutesh. It has been posted for hearing before a vacation bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil at 2.30 p.m.

Seeking a stay on Mr. Modi’s proposed road shows on May 6 and 7, the petitioner has also sought a direction from the court to restrict or control any political rally after the declaration of results of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US