Karnataka High Court to hear PIL against roadshows by political parties

May 05, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has taken up for urgent hearing a PIL petition seeking directions to the authorities not to allow road shows by any political parties, including the proposed road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7, that would result in traffic jams and cause hardship to citizens.

The petition was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate N.P. Amrutesh. It has been posted for hearing before a vacation bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil at 2.30 p.m.

Seeking a stay on Mr. Modi’s proposed road shows on May 6 and 7, the petitioner has also sought a direction from the court to restrict or control any political rally after the declaration of results of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13.

