Karnataka elections: Why didn’t the Congress at the Centre create a separate Ministry for Fisheries, asks Narendra Modi

May 04, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - MANGALURU

Questioning the Congress for not opening a Union ministry for the growth of the fisheries sector during its tenure at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it is the BJP government which created a separate Fishing Ministry for promoting blue economy.

Addressing an election rally of the BJP in Mulky, Mr. Modi said the Congress for long kept fishermen and the fisheries sector in the lurch. “The Delhi government (referring to the Congress) did not see anything. But the Modi government noticed it (fisheries sector’s potential),” he said.

Mr. Modi said focused work on improving blue economy in the last nine years has led to a growth of fish production, which was now at 120 lakh tonnes. During the Congress rule, it was 60 lakh tonnes, he claimed, and added that the double-engine BJP government at the Centre and the State has given new impetus to the growth of the fisheries sector.

“The development of the sector is nothing but the growth of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” he said. For sustaining the growth of fisheries sector and of fishermen, it is necessary to have a stable BJP government in the State.

Stating the strides Karnataka had made, Mr. Modi said private companies from Karnataka were contributing immensely in the growth of Space sector. Karnataka has the third biggest start-up ecosystem, which has good number of unicorns, which are start-ups that attract investment of over ₹800 crore, he said.

The double-engine government, he said, was creating a new wave of innovation and helping youth realise their dreams. “The new voter should realise that his/her vote is not just for future of Karnataka but also for your own future. Voting for an unstable government will lead to youth’s unstable future,” he said.

The double-engine government is working to make Karnataka number one in many sectors. “The twin districts, known for having toppers in examinations, knows the value of being on top,” he said.

Earlier, as Mr. Modi started his 50-minute long speech, audience raised their voice saying they do not need anybody to translate his speech. Pausing for a minute, Mr. Modi said, “ Janata janardan ka aadesh sar aankhon par. You are my remote control. I will follow your direction”.

People from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi came in large numbers for the rally. Slow movement of traffic was seen on NH 66 for nearly an hour after the Prime Minister left the venue. As many as 17,000 police personnel, including eight officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police, were deployed for the security.