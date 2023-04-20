Karnataka elections: Venkatareddy Mudnal and three others file nomination papers in Yadgir and Raichur

April 20, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Yadgir

As many as four candidates filed their nomination papers for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections in Yadgir and Raichur on Wednesday.

Venkatareddy Mudnal of the Bharatiya Janata Party filed his nomination from Yadgir Assembly constituency. Basanagowda Daddal of the Congress and Tipparaj Hawaldar of the BJP filed nominations from Raichur Rural Assembly constituency.

Former MP and District Congress Committee president B.V. Naik also filed his nomination from the Manvi Assembly constituency. He quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP in presence of BJP national president J.P Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hubballi.

Mr. B.V. Naik contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Raichur on Congress ticket against Shivanagowda Naik of the BJP and got elected by a margin of 1,499 votes. He again contested in 2019 on Congress ticket against Raja Amareshwar Naik. But he lost by 1,17,716 votes.