ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Udupi SVEEP Committee uses dry waste collecting vehicles to create awareness on voting

April 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of 155 gram panchayats in the district, 127 panchayats have vehicles to collect the dry waste

The Hindu Bureau

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee in Udupi district has begun using dry waste collection vehicles of various gram panchayats to create awareness on the need to vote in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The vehicles have banners on them with the slogan in Kannada which read: “Nimma Mata Chalayisi, Karnatakavannu Gellisi” (cast your vote, make Karnataka win).

The banners have the photo of the Election Commission’s poll icon cricketer Rahul Dravid. In addition, those vehicles are using the public address systems to air messages appealing people to vote without fail on May 10.

Of 155 gram panchayats in the district, 127 panchayats have vehicles to collect the dry waste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to H. Prasanna, Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat who heads the SVEEP Committee, the zilla panchayat has also instructed the gram panchayats to conduct two voting awareness programmes in every panchayat at least three days in a week.

Earlier the zilla panchayat had used the garbage collection vehicles for spreading awareness on the need to maintain hygiene during the spread of COVID-19.

Now it used the local talents to record the voice message and air them using the public address system mounted on the vehicles. The main target of the awareness is first time voters, the CEO said.

According to Mr. Prasanna each vehicle covers about 300 houses on a daily basis. Hence it is easy to reach people, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US