Karnataka elections | Two families in Belagavi district get four ticket

April 12, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP has announced candidates for all the 18 Assembly constituencies in Belagavi district, and of these, four names are from two of the most powerful families in the region: the Jarkiholis and the Kattis.

This has led to questions as to whether the senior BJP leadership was forced to concede to the demands of these families that have dominated the political scene in Kittur Karnataka region.

BJP sources said the guiding principle behind the distribution of the ticket is the ability to win the polls. “Gokak and Arabavi, represented by brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi, are safe seats for the BJP. The two have won the seats multiple times. There was not even an attempt at considering other aspirants in these seats,” said a senior BJP leader and member of the district core committee.

Family and supporters

It seems, however, that many controversies surrounding Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi, including the 2020 sleaze CD scandal or his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to defeat the official BJP candidate in the Legislative Council elections, do not seem to have reduced his chances of getting the ticket not only for himself or his brother but also for his followers. Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi has succeeded in getting the ticket for his followers Srimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli, even at the cost of losing the support of veteran leader Laxman Savadi.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, who is considered the political rival of the Jarkiholi brothers, had opposed this. In the party’s State-level parliamentary committee meeting, he had argued for fielding general category candidates from these two seats and asked the party to restrict the Jarkiholi brothers from seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. He also sought a ticket for his cousin Mahantesh Kadadi from Gokak and asked the BJP to field Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi against his brother and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi in Yamakanamaradi.

However, this demand was not accepted. Mr. Mahantesh Kadadi has now sought and obtained the Congress ticket against Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi. Mr. Iranna Kadadi has refused to react to questions about who he will support in Gokak — his relative in the Congress or BJP nominee and political rival Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Son and brother

With the death of Umesh Katti in September last year, the BJP lost one of its tallest Lingayat leaders in northern Karnataka. The BJP chose his son Nikhil Katti, a management graduate and hospitality entrepreneur, to fight from Hukkeri, the seat vacated by the tragedy. What was surprising was the nomination of his uncle and former MP Ramesh Katti from the Chikkodi–Sadalaga seat held by Congress leader Ganesh Hukkeri. His father, Prakash Hukkeri, held the seat for multiple terms, before moving on to the Legislative Council. BJP leaders from Chikkodi said this was the only way the party could face the Hukkeris, who wield significant clout in and around Chikkodi.

“Our leaders were scouting for a leader who could take on the Hukkeri family in Chikkodi–Sadalaga seat and Mr. Ramesh Katti fit the bill,” said a former legislator from Chikkodi.

However, this has come under fire from political observers. “BJP claims to be a party with a difference that does not believe in family politics or nepotism. But its actions prove otherwise,” said D.S. Chougale, writer and political observer, adding that the party had clearly ended up yielding to two powerful families.