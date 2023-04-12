Karnataka elections: Three constituencies to witness fight between first timers while three novices will face Congress veterans

April 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated April 13, 2023 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

As the poll pitch becomes a little clearer with the Bharatiya Janata Party announcing candidates for all 13 Assembly constituencies in the twin districts, three constituencies will witness a fight between novices to Assembly elections.

Of the three, two are in Udupi and one in Dakshina Kannada district. Congress in its first list itself had announced Molahalli Dinesh Hegde as its candidate from Kundapur constituency. Till the BJP’s Halady Srinivas Shetty snatched it from four-time MLA K. Prathapchandra Shetty in 1999, Kundapur was a a Congress bastion since 1972.

Mr. Dinesh Hegde was the president of the Molahalli Gram Panchayat and is facing the assembly polls for the first time.

After Mr. Halady Srinivas Shetty announced his exit from the electoral fray, the BJP fielded his confidant A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, son of veteran BJP leader the late A.G. Kodgi.

Mr. Kodgi, who told The Hindu on Tuesday, that he was not worried over being given or not given the ticket, figured in the BJP list released later in the day.

In neighbouring Udupi too, the Congress has fielded a first-timer, entrepreneur Prasadraj Kanchan, son of Congress leader Sarala Kanchan, in its second list. Denying ticket to incumbent K. Raghupathi Bhat, the BJP has fielded its National Backward Classes Morcha general secretary Yashpal Suvarna.

Though Mr. Suvarna is active in the cooperative field through the fishermen federation, he did not have any engagement with Assembly polls.

In Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia that is reserved for Scheduled Castes, the Congress has fielded first timer G. Krishnappa. The BJP on Tuesday announced the name of Bhagirathi Murulya, a former zilla panchayat member (2005-2010), replacing six-time incumbent and Minister S. Angara.

Replacing incumbent Lalaji R. Mendon in Kaup, the BJP’s Gurme Suresh Shetty is pitted against veteran Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake.

Former Dakshina Kannada ZP vice-president Sathish Kumpala fights another veteran, former Minister and incumbent MLA U.T. Khader in Mangaluru (Ullal).

Former Dakshina Kannada ZP president Asha Thimmappa Gowda is fielded by the BJP in Puttur where Congress is yet to declare its candidate.

The Congress’ Mithun Rai, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will face the Assembly polls for the first time in Moodbidri contesting against incumbent MLA Umanath Kotian.

The BJP on Wednesday announced RSS Pracharak-turned-politician Gururaj Gantihole, a first timer from Byndoor, where he will fight veteran Congress leader K. Gopal Poojari.

The BJP has replaced incumbent B.M. Sukumar Shetty, a Bunt with Mr. Gantihole, another Bunt.

The Congress has not yet finalised candidates for Karkala, Puttur, Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North.