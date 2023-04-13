Karnataka elections: There’s a clear wave in favour of the Congress in Kundapur, says party candidate Dinesh Hegde

April 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KUNDAPUR

There is a clear wave in favour of the Congress with the youth, in particular, rallying behind the party to end 24 years of BJP hegemony in Kundapur, said Congress candidate for the constituency Molahalli Dinesh Hegde on Thursday.

Addressing party workers before filing his nomination papers at Kundapur, the 52-year-old, who is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time, said he will work under the guidance of political veteran K. Prathapchandra Shetty when elected.

People are fed up with the steep rise in prices of essential commodities and the unbridled corruption during the “double engine” government, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier, advocate from Koppa and KPCC spokesperson Sudhir Kumar Murolli alleged that the BJP forced incumbent Halady Srinivas Shetty to quit electoral politics as he did not play the communal cards of the party. “People do not want those inciting communal fire; but those lighting lamps in life”.

Former Byndoor MLA and Congress candidate for Byndoor constituency K. Gopal Poojari said the Congress had ensured that people were not overburdened with increased cost of living. “The BJP has made people’s life miserable”.

District Congress spokesperson Vikas Hegde said Mr. Dinesh Hegde as a three-time Molahalli Gram Panchayat member and a one-time president, and 20 years as the milk producers society president has vast experience in public life.

His gesture to help others, particularly students to pursue education, has been laudable. The youth in the constituency are behind him, he said.

Speaking to reporters after filing the papers, Mr. Hegde said he had entered the fray to face Mr. Halady Srinivas Shetty only. The BJP changing the candidate later on does not alter the situation as the Congress is sure of winning the polls, not only in Kundapur, but across the State.

He has already undertaken campaigns in every village and there is a positive response from people, including women and the youth. The campaign would be done under the guidance of Mr. Prathapchandra Shetty, he added.