Karnataka elections | Theme-based polling stations to attract voters

April 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

For art teachers in Karnataka government schools, a new high-visibility canvas has emerged over the past month: the walls of classrooms-turned-polling booths. Thousands of voters in the upcoming Assembly election will queue past the impromptu art galleries, as part of an initiative to showcase local traditions and culture during the poll.

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee has taken up measures to establish close to 2500 theme-based polling stations across the State. Around 40 “ethnic polling stations” will be established in six districts, including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, that will highlight the life of tribal communities in their regions. Products with a geographical indication tag will also be showcased.

Showcasing culture

“It has been a month since government art teachers are busy painting the walls of the school that are designated as polling stations,” said P.S. Vastrad, the State’s nodal officer for SVEEP. “In coastal districts, some of the identified polling stations will showcase Yakshagana, Kambala and so on. Polling booths of Mysuru district will display the Mysuru Palace, Mysuru Mallige that has GI tag, richness of forest. In Chitradurga, the fort of the city and paintings of Onake Obavva and others can be seen. Polling stations in Bagalkot have adopted themes of lkal saree in Bagalkot and Bidriware in Bidar,” he added.

The official added that around 1,120 polling stations in the State will be managed by women. Each constituency will have one polling station which will be managed by young officials who have recently joined government service and another polling station with only physically challenged staff on election duty. Six districts will have booths focussed on ethnic themes, showcasing the lives of Kadu Kuruba, Jenu Kuruba and other tribes of the region. “We have roped in the tribal welfare department for the job,” Mr. Vastrad said.

Boosting voter turnout

The Commission has also taken steps to improve voter turnout. In previous elections, the voting share of urban pockets such as Bengaluru was poor compared to the State’s overall voter turnout. For example, in 2018, the State recorded 72.44% voter turnout but only 55% of voters cast their ballots in four divisions of Bengaluru.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told The Hindu that, in Bengaluru, the administration is aiming to achieve a voting turnout of at least 75% this time around. “There is urban apathy about voting. For the convenience of the voters, all the information about epic cards, polling stations and other details made available in the voter helpline app. In addition, we are also distributing voter slips ten days before the elections at the door steps of people. Our officials at the zonal level will along with residential welfare associations. We are in the process of developing an app which helps the voters to see the queue at polling stations and also share information about the parking of the vehicles. For the benefit of first time voters, we are also visiting colleges to create awareness about the importance of participating in the election.”