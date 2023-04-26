ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: States having ‘double engine government’ have progressed, says Union Minister

April 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar said here on Wednesday States having “double engine government” have progressed in the country.

Addressing presspersons after her two-day election campaign in Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada, she exuded confidence that the BJP will win all eight seats in the district.

She said that Karnataka became the first State to administer COVID-19 vaccination doses to 8 crore people and 2 lakh healthcare workers in less than a year after the pandemic. The entire population of Karnataka had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by December, 2021.

“Fifty oxygen plants and 2,025 ventilators were also set up in the State under PM-CARES ensuring effective management of COVID-19,” she said.

The Minister said that the BJP government is establishing a super-speciality hospital in Kumta and a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital is under construction at Sirsi.

She said that Karnataka emerged as the best State in the country in 2021 for establishing 8,618 health and wellness centres, exceeding the target of 7,257.

The Minister said that the “double engine government” provided over 1.38 crore health cards though the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka programme to provide quality medical treatment.

