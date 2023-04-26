Karnataka elections: State government has failed to augment power supply, says AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra

April 26, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Blaming the State government for power cuts across Karnataka, All-India Congress Committee spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra recently said the government has failed in its promise of augmenting the power supply commensurate to the demand.

Taking to reporters here, Mr. Sapra said the government had failed in its promise of increasing the power production to 20,000 MW. It has not taken any steps to increase solar power production to 4,000 MW. The State and the Central governments failed in providing 24/7 power supply to every household under the the Centre’s Soubhagya scheme, he said.

Mr. Sapra claimed the steps taken by then Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar during the Chief Ministership of Siddaramaiah went a long way in meeting the demand of power, he said.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada District Congress spokesperson A.C. Vinayraj asked Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath to spell out reasons why he had obtained ex-parte temporary injunction against 67 media houses restraining them from making or publishing defamatory statements , photos, videos, and articles.

The I Additional Civil Judge and JMFC passed the order on April 21, on an original suit filed by Mr. Kamath on April 20 against Naanugauri.com and 66 other media houses, including The Hindu.

The court has restrained the media houses till June 6 from making or publishing defamatory statements, photos, pictures, articles relating to Mr. Kamath that damages his reputation.

Similar injunction orders was recently obtained by Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor.