ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections | Staff at checkposts face lack of basic amenities

April 23, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - Shivamogga

They have appealed to the administration to arrange mobile toilets at each checkpost

G T Sathish

A checkpost set up near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Women government employees, particularly women police officials, posted at checkposts — set up in the run-up to the Assembly elections — have been facing difficulties due to the lack of basic amenities at their stations. While a few have brought their difficulties to the attention of senior officers concerned, others continue to suffer without raising a voice.

The district administrations have set up checkposts at taluk and district entry points. The staff at the check-posts stop vehicles and check if anybody is carrying cash or valuables, violating the model code of conduct. They work in three shifts, covering 24 hours a day.

No toilets

“There are no toilets at our workplace. If the checkposts are close to any village, we could request local people so that we could use the facility at their houses. But our checkpost is far away from human habitation, located on a highway,” said a woman employee who wished not to be named.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The local gram panchayats make drinking water available for the staff. The staff members take a break for a few minutes to have food. “If one goes for breakfast, the rest manage the checkpost. And, in some places, the staff have to travel a long distance to find a hotel. We don’t bring these things to the attention of senior officers and manage ourselves. But, the administration should make arrangements for toilets,” the official said.

Demand not met

The staff, through their immediate seniors and assistant returning officers, have appealed to the administration to arrange mobile toilets at each checkpost. “Whenever political parties hold huge rallies, organisers make mobile toilets available for the public. If political parties could make such arrangements at events that last for a few hours, why cannot the Election Commission make similar arrangements for their staff members at the checkposts, which remain active 24 hours until the polling day,” argued a female employee.

When The Hindu brought this issue to the attention of Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, the officer said the administration would check the availability of mobile toilets and take further action to carry them to the checkposts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US