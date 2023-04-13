ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections | Six more MLAs miss the ticket as BJP announces second list of 23 names

April 13, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - BENGALURU

With this, the total number of incumbent MLAs who have been denied the ticket has touched 17

The Hindu Bureau

In Haveri (SC reserved), the BJP has denied the ticket to MLA Nehru Olekar, who had been sentenced in a corruption case, though he had obtained a stay from the higher court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP on Wednesday released the second list of candidates comprising 23 names, a day after releasing the first list of 189 candidates.

The highlight of the second list is that the party has denied the ticket to six more MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who is facing a corruption probe by the Lokayukta and is currently in custody. With this, the total number of incumbent MLAs who have been denied the ticket has touched 17.

In Haveri (SC reserved), the BJP has denied the ticket to MLA Nehru Olekar, who had been sentenced in a corruption case, though he had obtained a stay from the higher court. In his place, the party has fielded Gavisiddappa Dhyamannavar. The party has also denied the ticket to MLA for Mudigere (reserved) constituency M.P. Kumaraswamy. It has fielded Deepak Doddaiah from there.

In Davangere North, MLA and former Minister S.A. Ravindranath has missed the ticket, perhaps on account of age. In his place, Lokikere Nagaraj has been accommodated. Similarly, MLA Linganna has been denied the ticket in Mayakonda (SC reserved) constituency.

The party has continued its trend of rehauling in the coastal region as it has denied the ticket to MLA for Byndoor Sukumar Shetty and fielded Gururaj Gantiholi from there.

Party-hopper

Nagaraj Chabbi, a disappointed ticket aspirant from the Congress who joined the BJP just a few days ago, has been given the ticket to contest from Kalghatagi. Family member of the former MLA Sampangi, Ashwini, has been accommodated in KGF (SC reserved) constituency.

