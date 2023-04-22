Karnataka elections | Siddaramaiah’s statement leads to fracas

April 22, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A statement made by the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to a question posed by a television channel on the “Lingayat for Chief Minister” demand has resulted in the ruling BJP training the guns on him.

Asked for his comments on the demand that a Lingayat should become the next Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “There is already a Lingayat Chief Minister.... He ( avaru) is at the root of all corruption.”

This was interpreted by the television channel as a generic comment on the Lingayat community. Soon, the BJP, from its official Twitter handle carried a clip of this statement and said, “It is unforgivable that the person who once tried to divide the community is now implying that the community is corrupt.”

In a series of tweets, Mr. Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP for “misinterpreting his statement” and said his comments with particular reference to Mr. Bommai were being deliberately misinterpreted to imply the whole community. “This is politically motivated and part of the BJP’s ploy to gain political benefit out of it,” he said.