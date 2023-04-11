ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Shivamogga police seize ₹30.64 lakh

April 11, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police, on Monday, seized a total ₹ 30.64 lakhs in cash at check posts set up in the district as part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct.

Of that, the Vinoba Nagar police in Shivamogga city seized ₹27.6 lakh in cash, with no documents. Similarly, Shikaripur Rural police seized ₹1.79 lakh and the Paper Town police in Bhadravathi seized ₹1.25 lakh on the day.

The administration has set up check-posts across the district. Since the implementation of the MCC, the police have seized cash and valuable gift items, allegedly stored by political parties to distribute among voters.

