HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka elections: Shivamogga police seize ₹30.64 lakh

April 11, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police, on Monday, seized a total ₹ 30.64 lakhs in cash at check posts set up in the district as part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct.

Of that, the Vinoba Nagar police in Shivamogga city seized ₹27.6 lakh in cash, with no documents. Similarly, Shikaripur Rural police seized ₹1.79 lakh and the Paper Town police in Bhadravathi seized ₹1.25 lakh on the day.

The administration has set up check-posts across the district. Since the implementation of the MCC, the police have seized cash and valuable gift items, allegedly stored by political parties to distribute among voters.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / voting / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.