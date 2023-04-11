Karnataka Elections: Selfie points, model booths to promote voting in Mandya

April 11, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

SVEEP Icon Neenasam Satish to inaugurate voter awareness campaign

Even as the first major voter awareness campaign in Mandya will take off on Thursday with actor and SVEEP Icon Neenasam Satish taking part in it, selfie points will come up in the district to attract young voters and promote voting.

With a sizable number of youth registered in the electoral roll in Mandya, the Mandya District SVEEP Committee has been making various efforts to improve voter participation with awareness initiatives like selfie points, model booths, and so on.

In total, six selfie points will spread voter awareness with writings on the importance of voting.

Mandya ZP CEO and SVEEP nodal officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Tuesday said the awareness and ethical voting initiatives have been planned on April 13 in which Mr. Satish will the youth to vote without fail. He held a meeting with the officials from various departments in connection with the campaign.

The campaign will give a start to various other SVEEP initiatives for improving voter participation.

The campaign will be held on the premises of Mandya University college where oaths will be administered to the newly-registered and young voters. Prizes will be distributed to the winners of poster competitions. On the occasion, Mr. Satish will be felicitated.

A signature campaign will also be launched where the dignitaries, including the actor, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, and others, will put their signatures on the board to highlight significance of voting in strengthening democracy.

Mr. Asif told the officials to set up model polling booths in booths that witnessed low voting percentage in the district. The model booth should also have facilities for persons with disabilities. Awareness jatha will also be carried out from the booth. Video clippings of youth speaking about voting will be released on various platforms. The 30-second video clippings can help in spreading the ‘SVEEP’ message, the meeting was told.