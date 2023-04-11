Karnataka elections: Residents of Karamballi Venkataramana Layout in Udupi city threaten to boycott polls over well water contamination

April 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Residents of Karamballi Venkataramana Layout at Doddanagudde in Udupi city have threatened to boycott the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, complaining that the water in the open wells in the locality has been contaminated by sewage and no government authority has bothered to address it.

Speaking to presspersons in the layout on Tuesday, Savitha, a teacher, said that 15 open wells in the locality have been contaminated. “We have been taking up this matter with the government authorities, including the Udupi MLA, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Udupi City Municipality since the past three years. But the problem continues. The layout has 60 voters,” she said.

The teacher said that the MLA had assured of addressing the problem. Accordingly a new underground drainage line is being laid in the locality since about a month. But drainage water continues to pollute water in the wells. The drinking water supply by the Udupi City Municipality is not regular.

“We need a permanent solution to the water contamination problem. None of the 60 voters will vote,” she said, adding that no one is listening to their grievances.

The teacher said that children aged between eight and 15 in the locality are suffering from vomiting and loose motion which lasts till 10 days.

Jayanthi, a homemaker, said that the well water emanated a foul smell and there are worms in the water. “We get water from the houses of others at a distant place for drinking,” she said.

Kishore, a resident, said that many in the locality are suffering from stomach ailments. Doctors have advised against drinking the contaminated water. The drainage line from the locality should be shifted, he said.

Mr. Kishore said that the area gets flooded in monsoon. Then the sewage also gets mixed creating a mess. “We have been facing this problem for the past 10 years,” he said adding that he did not understand why the underground drainage line has been laid in the locality.