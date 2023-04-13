ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections | Reluctant ‘Bengaluru man’ has been fielded against me: Siddaramaiah

April 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Somanna has been forced to contest against me by his party leaders but the blessings of the people of Varuna are not on him, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the BJP had fielded a “reluctant person from Bengaluru” — referring to Housing Minister V. Somanna — against him in Varuna constituency.

“He has been forced to contest against me by his party leaders. But, the blessings of the people of Varuna are not on him,” he maintained. The BJP has nominated Mr. Somanna to contest from Varuna to face Mr. Siddaramaiah, besides from Chamarajanagar.

Somanna arrives

The day also saw Mr. Somanna arriving in the constituency. He sought the blessings of Suttur mutt seer and later met Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad. He will file his nomination papers in Varuna constituency on April 17.

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday addressed party workers and supporters in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency from where Congress candidate Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda has been fielded against incumbent JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda. Mr. Sidde Gowda, who was until recently in the JD(S), joined the Congress recently after the party decided to field Mr. Deve Gowda in Chamundeshwari, though the MLA had distanced himself from the party for a long time over differences with the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Last election

In his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the party workers that the ensuing election would be his last one. “I am fighting my last election from my home constituency. If Varuna is my home constituency (his village Siddaramanahundi is in Varuna segment), Chamundeshwari is the constituency that gave me my political birth. If Mr. Sidde Gowda wins, I deem it like I am the MLA for Chamundeshwari. I will develop the constituency. I’ll never forget the Chamundeshwari and its people. I admire them,” he said.

Crossword+

