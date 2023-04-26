Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi will address public meeting in city today, says K.C. Venugopal

April 26, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

All-India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday instead of holding a roadshow.

Mr. Venugopal told reporters here that Mr. Gandhi will arrive at Mangaluru after a Udupi programme. The public meeting will be attended by Congress workers and the public, he said.

The meeting will be held at the Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Grounds at Adyar from 3.30 p.m.

The meeting will herald the Congress’ victory in coastal Karnataka with a repeat of the 2013 Assembly elections results, he said.

Mr. Gandhi, he said, will reveal the truth behind his disqualification as an MP and the conspiracy behind it.

Within a few days of Mr. Gandhi raising the Adani scam in the Lok Sabha, a local court pronounced judgement on his defamation case. Within 24 hours, he was disqualified as an MP, followed by his eviction from the government bungalow, Mr. Venugopal noted.

Neither the Congress nor Mr. Gandhi could be bogged down by these tactics of the BJP, Mr. Venugoopal said, adding both would emerge stronger with these developments.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported statement of urging Karnataka residents to leave the State in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its all-round development, Mr. Venugopal mused whether the State was not with Mr. Modi all these four years.

Forming the government through the backdoor, the BJP government in Karnataka has indulged in unbridled corruption, Mr. Venugopal alleged, and said it was the most corrupt government Karnataka has seen.

He said the ‘40% commission government’ tag to the BJP government was not given by the Congress, but by the common man.

Lokayukta raids unearthing crores of rupees from government officials was just an example of the corruption in the government. The Basavaraj Bommai government has created records in corruption, he alleged.