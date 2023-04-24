Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi to conduct roadshow in Mangaluru on April 27, Mallikarjun Kharge to address party workers in Sullia, Mangaluru on April 25

April 24, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MANGALURU

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Mangaluru on April 27, party president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will meet party workers in Sullia and Mangaluru on April 25.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Kerala MLA and All-India Congress Committee secretary In-charge of Karnataka Roji M. John said that Mr. Gandhi will arrive in Mangaluru on April 27 evening after attending two programmes in Udupi.

“The roadshow will be held from Collector’s Gate to Nehru Maidan covering about 2 km. It is to boost the campaign and workers who are working for the party’s success in all eight Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada,” he said. Finer details of Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Udupi and Mangaluru are being worked out, he added.

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, said Mr. Kharge will come to Mangaluru on Monday evening after attending campaigns in Chikkamagaluru and Tarikere. On Tuesday noon, Mr. Kharge will address the party workers in Sullia, where workers from Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady Assembly constituencies will participate. Mr. Kharge will meet party workers at the T.M.A Pai Convention Centre in Mangaluru later, he said. .

Mr. John said the Congress is confident of ending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in Karnataka and coming back to power. The wave is in favour of the party in coastal Karnataka, he said.

On former Congress MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava contesting as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Mangaluru City North following denial of ticket, Mr. John said that it will not have any impact on the party. “People are in favour of the Congress and we will not lose any of our votes because of Mr. Bava quitting.”

Asked about Mr. Bava’s allegation against Congress State chief D,K. Shivakumar taking money and giving ticket to Inayat Ali, Mr. John said those who do not get ticket generally make such allegation. Mr. Ali is among three young party workers fielded by the party in Dakshina Kannada.

On supporters of Congress ticket aspirant H.M. Nandakumar remaining netural in the Sullia Assembly constituency, Mr. John said, “I had a meeting with the party workers in Sullia. There is no such issue,” he said and added, “You will see the strength of party on (April) 25th.”