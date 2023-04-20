ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Pressure on BJP camp to stop former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s run at any cost

April 20, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HUBBALLI

The exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has certainly rattled the BJP camp and national president J.P. Nadda made it a point to draw home the point that it is crucial for the party to nullify the former’s impact

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president J.P. Nadda visited Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has certainly rattled the BJP camp and national president J.P. Nadda, who arrived in Hubballi on Tuesday, made it a point to draw home the point that it is crucial for the party to nullify the Shettar impact in its stronghold.

The BJP high command was reportedly handed out a shocker by Mr. Shettar by refusing to yield to the pressure and quit the poll battle. And now with Mr. Shettar lambasting the party’s national general secretary B.L. Santosh and questioning the rationale behind the party high command entrusting Mr. Santosh with the Karnataka polls, the onus is now on the State leaders to disprove Mr. Shettar.

Consequently, the State BJP is going to make all out efforts to defeat Mr. Shettar, as was evident in the speeches made by BJP leaders including Mr. Nadda in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shettar has represented Hubballi-Dharwad Central (earlier Hubballi Rural) for six times in a row and his winning margin increased in every election.

While Mr. Nadda’s visit to Hubballi was prescheduled as he was supposed to accompany Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his filing of nomination papers in Shiggaon, Mr. Nadda made it a point to send out a strong message to the party cadre through his actions and words.

Mr. Nadda chose to visit Moorusavir Mutt after Siddaroodh Mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday before proceeding to Shiggaon to take part in Mr. Bommai’s nomination procession and public event. Mr. Nadda’s visit to Moorusavir Mutt is of significance as it was the seer Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami who had expressed dismay over a senior leader like Mr. Shettar being denied ticket.

Mr. Nadda did have a closed door meeting with the seer for few minutes during his visit to the mutt on Tuesday. However he declined to answer any questions on Mr. Shettar and the central constituency.

Mr. Nadda was accompanied by BJP leaders including MLA Arvind Bellad, chairman of BJP disciplinary committee Lingaraj Patil, and others.

While the Moorusavir Mutt seer openly expressed dismay over the ‘ill treatment of Mr. Shettar, soon after joining the Congress, Mr. Shettar had met Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha, who has considerable influence in the region.

ALSO READ
Karnataka elections: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar files nomination as Congress candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US