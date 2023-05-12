Karnataka elections | Parties hold informal meetings, take stock of situation

May 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

On the eve of the counting of votes, the top leaders of the BJP and the Congress adopted a cautious approach by holding informal confabulations to take stock of the situation while JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, who is in Singapore, monitored the situation from there.

While the morale of the principal Opposition is high in the wake of the exit polls giving it a clear edge, the ruling BJP and the Opposition JD(S) have both adopted a wait-and-watch approach as they are eagerly awaiting for early trends.

On Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met his predecessor and party veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru along with Ministers Murugesh Nirani and Bhyrathi Basavaraj and Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh. The meeting is believed to have discussed various probabilities and options that may arise out of the results.

Similarly, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar called on AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru and held consultations. Congress top leaders had held a virtual meeting with party senior leaders and candidates on Thursday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is in Singapore, is reportedly in touch with party senior leaders over the phone. According to party sources, will arrive in Bengaluru early on Saturday.

Meanwhile, though multiple exit polls have predicted a clear edge for the Congress, BJP top leaders have expressed confidence that the actual results would be different. Sources in the BJP claimed the party was confident of touching a tally of at least 100 seats. They believe that even if the BJP touch the 100 mark, the political arithmetic of the Karnataka Assembly changes, opening up the door for the party to be a key player in the process of government formation.

In fact, senior Minister R. Ashok told a private TV channel that the party would form the government “even if it does not get a full majority”. Before leaving for his native place of Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continued to claim that the BJP would get full majority.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar too expressed scepticism over the exit polls, and said, “We are confident of touching 141 seats,” Mr. Shivakuamr said, before leaving for a pilgrimage visit to Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu.

Seeking to downplay the BJP’s hints of poaching MLAs from the rival camps to form its government, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Such a possibility will not arise as the Congress is set to register a big victory.” However, sources in the Congress said the senior leaders were not leaving anything to chance and were monitoring the situation and steps would be taken for the safe flock-keeping, if need be.

On its part, the JD(S) is hoping to touch 35 to 38 seats, which will increase the possibility of the party becoming a kingmaker.