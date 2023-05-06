HamberMenu
Karnataka elections: No one can prevent reformation of double-engine government in Karnataka, says Yogi Adityanath

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by January, 2024, he says inviting people of Karnataka to Ayodhya for its dedication

May 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and BJP candidate V. Sunil Kumar at a roadshow at Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and BJP candidate V. Sunil Kumar at a roadshow at Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that no one can prevent the reformation of the double-engine government in Karnataka.

Speaking at a roadshow during his election campaign in Karkala, Mr. Adityanath said: “The double-engine government should be re-established in Karnataka. No one can prevent the formation of the double-engine government in Karnataka to be led by Basavaraj Bommai under the guidance of B.S. Yediyurappa.”

He said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by January, 2014. The contribution of kar sevaks from Karnataka in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was immense. “I am inviting you all from Karnataka for its dedication. We are ready to welcome you all in Ayodhya,” he said to a thunderous applause by the gathering.

Mr. Adityanath said that the Karnataka government led by Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai has purchased land for building a guesthouse for pilgrims from the State in Ayodhya. Its construction will begin in Ayodhya.

BJP workers at a roadshow conducted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday.

BJP workers at a roadshow conducted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will pave the way for Ram Rajya in India, he said.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and the BJP candidate for Karkala Assembly constituency V. Sunil Kumar and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel were present. The roadshow was conducted from Ananthashayana Circle to the Gandhi Maidan.

Mr. Adityanath later conducted a public meeting at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada and participated in a roadshow at B.C Road in Dakshina Kannada.

