Karnataka elections: No one can prevent re-establishment of double-engine government in Karnataka, says Yogi Adityanath

May 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated May 07, 2023 01:09 am IST - MANGALURU

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that no one can prevent the re-establishment of the double-engine government in Karnataka.

Speaking at a roadshow during his election campaign in Karkala, Mr. Adityanath said: “The double-engine government should be re-established in Karnataka. No one can prevent the formation of the double-engine government in Karnataka to be led by Basavaraj Bommai under the guidance of B.S. Yediyurappa.”

He said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by January, 2024. The contribution of kar sevaks from Karnataka in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was immense. “I am inviting you all from Karnataka for its dedication. We are ready to welcome you all in Ayodhya,” he said to a thunderous applause by the gathering.

Mr. Adityanath said that the Karnataka government led by Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai has purchased land for building a guesthouse for pilgrims from the State in Ayodhya. Its construction will begin in Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will pave the way for Ram Rajya in India, he said.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and the BJP candidate for Karkala Assembly constituency V. Sunil Kumar and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel were present. The roadshow was conducted from Ananthashayana Circle to the Gandhi Maidan.

Mr. Adityanath later conducted a public meeting at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada and participated in a roadshow at B.C Road in Dakshina Kannada.