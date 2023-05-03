ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: No move to ban Bajrang Dal, says M. Veerappa Moily

May 03, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Karnataka Chief Minister says banning organisations comes under the realm of the Central government and not the State government

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily at a press conference in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Resorting to damage control over the Congress’ assurance to ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto released on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said there was no proposal in the party to ban the Bajrang Dal.

In fact, banning organisations comes under the realm of the Central government and not the State government, he told reporters at separate press conferences in Udupi and Byndoor.

The reference, Mr. Moily said, could have been made in the backdrop of a recent Supreme Court direction on registering suo motu cases against hate speechmakers.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar would clarify the issue, he said.

While the BJP holds Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in high esteem, it was he who had banned the RSS, which was later reversed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Congress manifesto released on Tuesday refers to banning organisations like the PFI and the Bajrang Dal, if they indulge in damaging peaceful atmosphere, which would apply to all organisations.

AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has humiliated the religious sentiments of people by equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal. Mr. Modi should tender apology for that. He reiterated that the Congress did not target any specific organisation in its manifesto.

