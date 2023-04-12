Karnataka elections: Newly registered voters to receive voter ID cards by April-end: DC

April 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

All newly registered voters will get their voter identity cards by the end of April, said Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M.R. Ravi Kumar, here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said the process of electoral roll revision started in January 2022 and it ended on Wednesday.

Apart from enrolment of new voters, requests for inclusion and deletion of names from the electoral roll were carried out in the period.

Mr. Kumar said 82,500 new voter identity cards have been dispatched by speed post. “If the same is not delivered to the applicants by April 18, we will take those cards and hand it over to the respective booth-level officers, who will hand it over to the voter concerned.”

The details of those who have enrolled in the last few days, Mr. Kumar said, have been sent for physical verification. “On the completion of physical verification by April 19, it will be sent for printing of cards, which will be followed by its dispatch to voters,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said personnel have commenced the process of collecting from 46,927 elderly persons aged 80 and more, and 14,007 physically challenged persons the Form 12 D for issuance of postal ballot.

Following completion of electoral roll revision exercise, a total of 17.68 lakh voters will exercise their franchise on May 10 in Dakshina Kannada. Of this, 9.03 lakh are males and 8.64 lakh are females. As many as 3.72 lakh voters are aged 18 and 19.

As many as 2,43,937 voters are in Mangaluru City South constituency, followed by 2,47,553 in Mangaluru City North, 2,26,849 in Belthangady, 2,03,696 in Moodbidri, 2,03,251 in Mangaluru, 2,26,122 in Bantwal, 2,11,425 in Puttur, and 2,05,198 in Sullia Assembly constituency.