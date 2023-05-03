Karnataka elections: New faces battle it out in Kundapur in ‘void’ created by incumbent Halady Srinivas Shetty

May 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Known for chaste Kannada, Kundagannada, the Kundapur Assembly constituency appeared to have received a jolt when the ‘Vajpayee of Kundapura,’ incumbent MLA Halady Srinivasa Shetty of the BJP, announced his retirement from electoral politics on April 3.

Mr. Shetty, who trounced four-time MLA K. Prathapchandra Shetty of the Congress in the 1999 elections did not look back and got elected consecutively thereafter, including as an Independent candidate in 2013.

He quit the BJP in 2012, miffed over denial of the ministerial berth in the Jagadish Shettar government and contested as an Independent in 2013 only to increase the winning margin. His vote share increased constantly in every election, from 50.13% in 1999 to 55.75% in 2004, 57.49% in 2008, 57.97% in 2013, and 65.2% in 2018.

Kundapur thus faces a battle between two novices to the Assembly elections, Molahalli Dinesh Hegde of the Congress and A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi of the BJP, son of the late Amasebail Gopalakrishna Kodgi and a confidant of Mr. Shetty.

After Mr. Prathapchandra Shetty made his way to the Legislative Council through the local self government constituency from 2004, the Congress could not field a strong candidate in the subsequent elections.

However, the entry of Mr. Dinesh Hegde, 53, into the fray has galvanised the Congress cadres into action that has been seeking votes to change the face of the constituency.

On the other hand, the BJP and Mr. Halady Srinivas Shetty’s supporters have been telling the electorate that it is Mr. Shetty himself in the fray through Mr. Kodgi, who has been with the MLA for the last three decades.

Interestingly, Mr. Prathapchandra Shetty and Mr. Halady Srinivas Shetty had a clear sway on the constituency for four decades, from 1983 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2023.

Besides Mr. Kodgi and Mr. Hegde, Ramesh Kundapura from the JD(S) and Arun Deepak Mendonca from the Uttama Prajakeeya Party and Independent Chandrashekar G. are in the fray.

Pristine beauty

Nestled between the Western Ghats on the East, the Arabian Sea on the West, the Sita (Mabukala) on the South, and the Panchagangavali/Varahi on the North, Kundapur presents pristine natural beauty with beaches, backwaters, kudrus (river islands), waterfalls, and many more.

The constituency comprises the old kingdom Barkur that houses several ancient temples and Basadis.

It also has some of the prominent religious centres, including Anegudde (Kumbhasi) Vinayaka, Saligrama Gurunarasimha, Kota Amrutheshwari, Kundapura Kundeshwara, Koteshwara and many more.

Many woes

Though the two Shettys represented the constituency for four decades, they were unable to get the Varahi Irrigation Project completed thereby leaving the farming community seeking water in the summer.

While incomplete canals failed to irrigate lands, some lift irrigation projects across the Varahi have been commissioned to supply drinking water to surrounding villages.

The issue of the incomplete Shastri Circle Flyover along four-lane NH 66 was addressed a couple of years ago along with a vehicular underpass at the nearby Basrur Moorkai. However, the nearly two km-long structure has virtually divided the town thereby amplifying the woes of the residents.

While the distance between Kundapur and Port Town Gangolli (under Bydnoor Assembly segment) is hardly 1 km upon crossing the Panchagangavali at its mouth with the Arabian Sea, by road the two towns are 15 km away.

People have been demanding a bridge at the rivermouth to save on travel time and fuel.

Sea erosion too has been rampant along the beachfront between Balkudru and Kodi, while people want a permanent solution for the problem.

Illegal sand extraction from riverbeds across the constituency is another issue.

Kundapur town also lacks proper solid waste management system while residents want a robust system in place. Many gram panchayats in the constituency, have however, created the solid and liquid resource management centres.