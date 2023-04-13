ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Minister V. Sunil Kumar from Karkala and BJP, Congress candidates in Kundapur file papers

April 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister V. Sunil Kumar filing his nomination at Karkala in Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister and BJP candidate from Karkala Assembly consituency V. Sunil Kumar, and the BJP and the Congress candidates from Kundapur Assembly segment, both in Udupi district, filed their nomination papers for the May 10 election on April 13.

Mr. Kumar who is Karkala MLA and also Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada in charge is contesting the elections for the fifth time. He won from Karkala in 2004, 2013, and in 2018. He lost the elections in the same constituency in 2008. Mr. Kumar submitted his papers to Returning Officer C. Madan Mohan. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for Karkala.

Congress candidate from Kundapur Molahalli Dinesh Hegde filing his nomination papers on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress candidate from Kundapur Molahalli Dinesh Hegde addressed a public meeting in Kundapur town before filing the papers. The BJP’s A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi filed the nomination for Kundapur on the same day without any programme.

It is said that Mr. Kodgi will file another set of papers shortly after holding a public programme. Both the candidates are contesting the Assembly polls for the first time. Returning Officer, Assistant Commissioner S.R. Rashmi received the papers.

Mr. Hegde’s programme was attended among others by former Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson K. Pratapchandra Shetty, former Byndoor MLA and present Congress candidate for Byndoor K. Gopal Poojari, KPCC spokesperson Sudhir Kumar Murolli, and others. 

Ramdas Bhat from Karnataka Rasthra Samithi filed his papers as an Independent candidate from Udupi Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) candidate Supreeth Kumar Poojari filed his papers as a candidate for Mangaluru City North constituency before Returning Officer, MESCOM General Manager V. Abhishek.

BJP candidate from Kundapur constituency A. Kiran Kodgi filing his nomination papers on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yashoda from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi filed papers as an Independent candiate from Mangaluru City North.

