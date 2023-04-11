ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Minister S. Angara, MLAs K. Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R. Mendon, Sanjeeva Matandoor denied BJP ticket

April 11, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of 13 seats covering Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, BJP announces candidates for 12 seats, except Baindoor

The Hindu Bureau

Sathish Kumpala, BJP candidate for Mangaluru | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP which released its first list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in the State on Tuesday denied ticket to six-time MLA from Sullia Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada and the Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara. It replaced him with Bhagirathi Murulya.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, BJP candidate for Kaup | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sullia Assembly constituency is reserved for a Scheduled Castes candidate.

The party announced its candidates for all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada. Of five constituencies in Udupi district, the candidates were fielded for four constituencies except for Baindoor.

Yashpal Suvarna, BJP candidate for Udupi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Of 12 candidates, including two women, announced by the party covering Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, five are new faces. In all, four MLAs were denied ticket in the twin districts.

Bhagirathi Murulya, BJP candidate for Sullia | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The party also denied ticket to three-time MLAs from Udupi and Kaup constituencies in Udupi district, K. Raghupathi Bhat and Lalaji R. Mendon, respectively. It replaced Mr. Bhat with Yashpal Suvarna and Mr. Mendon was replaced by Gurme Suresh Shetty.

The BJP denied ticket to Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, who was also a former president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP. He has been replaced by Asha Thimmappa Gowda, a former president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat. Mr. Matandoor was a first time MLA.

Asha Thimmappa, BJP candidate for Puttur | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kiran Kumar Kodgi has been fielded from Kundapur in Udupi district. The five-time MLA of Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty had announced recently that he will not contest the poll this time.

The party has fielded Satish Kumapla, a former vice-president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal) in Dakshina Kannada to take on four-time MLA U. T. Khader of the Congress.

All other party MLAs have been issued the ticket again. They are D. Vedavyasa Kamath (Mangaluru City South), Y. Bharat Shetty (Mangaluru City North), Rajesh Naik U. (Bantwal), Harish Poonja (Belthangady), Umanath A. Kotian (Moodbidri), and V. Sunil Kumar (Karkala) who is also Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture.

Of them, Mr. Kumar is a three-time MLA from Karkala.

